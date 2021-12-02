Meghalaya Assembly Sends Notice To 10 Congress Legislators

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Assembly on Wednesday directed 10 of the 12 former Congress MLAs, who have recently joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) for replying to a petition filed against them by the Congress party seeking their disqualification.

Filed by the Congress Legislature Party leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, the petition sought disqualification of the MLAs under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law).

According to Shillong Times report, the MLAs have been given seven days’ time to file their response.

The petition bared Charles Pyngrope and Shitlang Pale.

However, the Congress Legislature Party leader Lyngdoh asserted of submitting a petition against Pyngrope and Pale within a day or two.

Its worthy to note that the former Meghalaya CM, Mukul Sangma along with 11 of the 17 Congress legislators in the state joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) – an overnight development which transformed TMC as the principal opposition party in the northeastern state of Meghalaya.