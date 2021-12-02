Meghalaya : FIR Lodged Against Illegal Coal-Mining In West Khasi Hills

NET Web Desk

Despite repeated tragedies, Meghalaya Government has been struggling to put a halt on illegal coal-mining, or what one refers as the rat-hole method of digging.

Likewise, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by a resident of Nengchigin in West Khasi Hills district, thereby alleging the violation of a court order last month.

Filed by a resident identified as Maham G Marak under Nengchigin Akhawe within Nongstoin Syiemship, the complainant accused a party of seizing lands and illegally mining coal, which is a clear violation of the recent order passed by the Subordinate District Council Court on August 8.

Its worthy to note that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had earlier imposed a ban on illegal coal mining projects in the state. But imposing a ban on the same has seen an escalation in rat-hole mining across the state.

However, the recent case of five miners, who lost their lives in a rat-hole mining in East Jaintia Hills district depicted the fact that Meghalaya has a long way to go before it can end illegal coal mining.