Meghalaya : Youth Federation Demands Early Completion Of PMGSY Stretch

NET Web Desk

The United A’chik Youth Federation (UAYF) have recently written to the Transport Minister Prestone Tynsong demanding early completion of stretches sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) between Shallang and Khalu via the village of Rengdim in West Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya.

According to the letter, the concerned stretch remained incomplete for decades.

“The road is slippery during the monsoon and almost impossible to travel by vehicle,” said UAYF president Ledison G Marak.

Meanwhile, villagers of the region mostly dependent on cultivation need to travel at least 30 kms on foot.

The completion of this stretch is believed to boost the economy of the northeastern state, thereby providing immense relief to the locals, especially the cultivators, the letter further reads.