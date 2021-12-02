Mizoram : Assam Rifles Conducts SSB Training To Motivate Youths In Joining Indian Army

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an attempt to motivate youth for joining the Indian Army, thereby infusing a set of values and spirit of brotherhood, the Aizawl Battalion of Headquarters 23 Sector Assam Rifles conducted the Service Selection Board (SSB) Coaching for local youth from November 11 to December 1, 2021.

Organized by the District Sainik Welfare office of Aizawl, the coaching was attended by a total of 14 youth, including – 10 male and 4 female candidates.

Meanwhile, these classes were undertaken by the District Sainik Welfare & Resettlement office Maj Rebecca Chhachhuak(Retd), Aizawl in coordination with 2 Assam Rifles and teaching staff through online mode.

This training particularly aimed to motivate youth for joining the Indian Army and offering these youth as a profession of choice for serving the nation as an official of Armed forces.

Furthermore, the parents of SSB aspirants have expressed their gratitude for the initiative undertaken by Assam Rifles and Sainik welfare office.