Mizoram CM Calls-On Union Minister, Discusses About Elevated Stretch & Flyover Projects

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is currently on an official tour in New Delhi called-on the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas; and Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri on December 1, 2021 and discussed the construction of a flyover along two localities of Aizawl and the erection of a bus terminal in the northern part of Aizawl city.

The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister that a sum of Rs 61 lakhs will soon be sanctioned to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Hardeep Singh Puri further ensured that he will suggest the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to continue their work at Meidum village.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister maintained that a portion of fund alloted for the Smart City Project can be utilized for construction of elevated stretches across Aizawl city.