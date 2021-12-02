Negotiation Is The Only Solution To Border Row, Not Force: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu

NET Web Desk

While the Assam-Arunachal boundary clashes are on, Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently opined that deploying more and more paramilitary forces cannot be the solution to Assam-Arunachal boundary dispute.

According to CM Khandu, negotiation at government level is the only way to resolve the long standing boundary issue. He said this while talking to the media in Mechukha on the boundary skirmish in Kimin (Papum Pare district) area.

CM Khandu said, “The Assam- Arunachal boundary is not an international border like Tibet-China and Pakistan border, where the deployment and reinforcement of forces is required, the inter-state government level talk is the only way out to resolve the issue.”

“Recently, I saw a video on social media that Assam Forest officials came to Arunachal side and served a notice. I immediately spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and we have decided that for such incidents, the cases will be dealt with by the deputy commissioners till the negotiation is finalised. We have also instructed the officials of both sides to maintain restraint,” the CM informed.

The CM further said, “As of now, the Arunachal boundary issue is in the Supreme Court so we have decided to settle the dispute out of court. Preparation has begun from Arunachal’s side and I am hopeful that we will mutually settle the disputes. ”

Stating that Arunachal shares a 730 km long boundary with Assam, Khandu also informed that the center had asked all the chief ministers to resolve their inter-state issues amicably.