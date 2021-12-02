Omicron Scare: Tripura Govt Mandates RT-PCR, Quarantine For International Travelers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 02, 2021. Aiming to contain the spread of the new variant of COVID-19 ‘Omicron’ scare in Tripura, the government had mandated steps of testing all international passengers entering the state.

A fresh order has been issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme under Health and Family Welfare department, the government of Tripura.

In the order copy, it had been directed that the chief medical officers of all eight districts of Tripura to mandate the test of COVID-19 for all incoming international passengers in the state.

The Director in charge of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine in an order copy informed “All the incoming passengers through the air and integrated check posts (ICPs) shall have to undergo COVID-19 test as per the guidelines of ministry of health and family welfare, the government of India”.

“As there is an upsurge of new variant ‘Omicron’ of COVID-19, the international arrivals have been informed that Mandatory COVID-19 test (RT-PCR) shall be conducted at Airport and Integrated Check Posts for all the incoming International passengers”, Director in-charge added.

The order copy also stated, “The passengers will be home quarantined for 7 days after arrival in the state and re-testing will be done on 8th day after arrival and if negative for further 7 days the person has to self monitor his or her health”.