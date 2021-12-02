Sikkim Becomes 1st State To Roll-Out ‘TB Preventive Therapy’

NET Web Desk

Sikkim became the first state in the country to roll-out ‘Programmatic Management of TB Preventive Treatment’ (PMTPT), an initiative undertaken to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) from the tiny Himalayan state.

During a special function organized by District TB Centres (DTC) Gangtok under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP) on Wednesday, this commendable initiative was rolled-out.

The state TB Officer Dr. Ashok Rai informed that NTEP Sikkim is putting their best effort to eliminate TB from the State in or before 2025.

He further added that in order to achieve this concerned ambitious vision, TPT can be a great weapon.

However, counselling was also imparted among beneficiaries regarding the doses, duration of treatment and minor adverse drug reactions.

According to a press release, TPT will be executed across the region in a phase-wise manner.

It will commence with primary contacts of bacteriologically confirmed pulmonary TB cases.

Meanwhile, in the second phase, co-morbidity like cancer, dialysis patients and patients on immune suppressant which are directly related to TB will be given TPT after ruling out active TB disease.

In the 3rd phase, health workers will be taken and so on.

On Wednesday, 12 beneficiaries from east district and a total of 27 beneficiaries from the State were provided with TPT medications.