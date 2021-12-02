Sikkim: Road Rage Kills Two As SUV Tramples Victims in Gangtok

NET Web Desk

In a shocking incident, two men were trampled by a SUV taxi inside the no-vehicle zone at Gangtok’s MG Marg on Thursday. According to preliminary reports, the incident is suspected to be the result of a drunken brawl between two groups outside a local hotel in the area.

The police said that, the hotel staff group was allegedly taking selfies near the Red Panda structure at the far end of MG Marg, when a group of 4 men allegedly came from the Thado Line area near Lal Bazaar.

Sikkim Police further said the two groups got into a quarrel and sometime later the two men who had fled the scene came back in a luxury taxi SUV from the Tibet Road side, above MG Marg and zoomed towards the group.

The vehicle bearing registration number SK 01Z 1079, entered MG Marg and sped towards the people gathered there.

Additional SP Sonam Dechu said, “Looking at the crime scene, it appears others were able to move away from the zooming vehicle. But three of them are injured while two were trampled by the vehicle to their death, including one of his own friend.”

The victims are identified as Dhan Kumar Chettri and Dawa Bhutia, both in their early 30s. Early information said Chettri was from the hotel staff group and belonged to Singtam. Bhutia was a driver, and police said he’s likely from Darjeeling.

According to the ASP, “He was in Gangtok for the past few months working as a driver with the luxury vehicle. He ran from the scene but police were able to nab him and those involved. We are trying to find motive behind the crime, but a murder case has been registered under IPC 302. There was no damage to any structure at MG Marg, we are investigating if there was a motive behind the quarrel.”

The accused driver has been identified as Pawan Subba, in mid 30s, hailing from Darjeeling.