Sky High Cut Off For Admission In Delhi University May Be Over Soon; UGC Proposes CET For Admission In All Central Universities

NET Web Desk

In the wake of unrealistic cut off for admission in undergraduate courses at premier institutes including Delhi University, UGC has directed the vice-chancellors of central university to take appropriate measures to conduct Common University Entrance Test. The test will be organized by National Testing Agency.

Because of Covid-19 outbreak, last July UGC had announced halting of its plane for common entrance for a year.

Now as the pandemic is subsiding on November 26, UGC joint secretary JK Tripathi wrote to VCs of central universities that after due deliberation it was resolved that common admission test for UG and PG courses may be conducted from academic session 2022-23. The state universities may also adopt the marks for admission, said Tripathi.

As the admission in various UG and PG courses at central universities is done on the basis of class and 12 board exam, a certain biases has been observed because of uneven marking system by different state boards. The lack of synergy between state boards and CBSE is adding to the awe. Even students from boards of North-eastern states are deprived because of uneven marking system.