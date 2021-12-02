Tenure Extension Of Employee Services Discourages Junior Workers : Manipur Education Minister

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Education Minister S. Rajen Singh on Wednesday asserted that tenure extension of employee services in the education department will not be encouraged by state government.

Addressing the gathering during an inaugural function of a 2-day state-level workshop on “Assessment and Accreditation of Colleges”, the Education Minister asserted that tenure extension has discouraged the junior employees of education department.

According to TOI report, Singh further added that “Many eligible employees who can be promoted to a superior post are suppressed by such system of service extension.”

Singh claimed that current state government led by N. Biren Singh is committed to address the grievances faced by employees of education department.