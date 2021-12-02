Tripura BJP Celebrates Victory Possession Along Agartala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 02, 2021 : To celebrate the landslide victory of the recently-concluded Tripura Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) polls, at least 10,000 party supporters led by its president Prof. Dr Manik Saha held a colourful procession in the streets of Agartala city on Thursday.

In the rally, newly elected councilors of 51 wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) marched on different stretches of Agartala city on Thursday noon, commencing from the party’s state headquarters here.

Alongside high decibel music, slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb were utilized during the meeting.

Speaking with reporters, Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Prof Dr Saha said “This is the conquest of the state’s people residing in urban areas. Our candidates have achieved victory in 329 seats out of 334 of 20 urban local bodies across the state. With this, people can imagine what sort of public support we have on the ground.”

He said, “Today, we are celebrating the victory with all our 51 winners of Agartala Municipal Corporation. The mode of the procession explained how rejuvenated our party workers are after the victory”.

Replying to a query about the possible date of the oath-taking ceremony, Tripura BJP president said “The swearing ceremony of the newly elected representatives will take place within next 10 days”.

A senior leader of BJP revealed that Tripura’s Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will chair a crucial meeting at the party’s state head office to finalize the names of elected members who will lead the urban bodies across the state.

It is also revealed that senior BJP leader Deepak Majumder is likely to be nominated for the post of Mayor of AMC. However, no official announcements have been made.