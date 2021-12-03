Arunachal Pradesh Cultivators Participating In ‘Agro + Organic India World Expo’

NET Web Desk

A 10-member team of Arunachal-based agriculture and horticulture cultivators are participating in the 18th edition of the ‘Agro + Organic India World Expo’, been hosted by Goa.

The three-day event will exhibit organic agriculture and horticulture products across the nation.

Aiming to boost the nation’s food processing sector, the event will “promote and help farmers’ groups to understand the market demand for their products”, informed the Arunachal Pradesh’s Horticulture Director Tage Tatung.

Meanwhile, the team also includes – Agriculture Director Anong Lego, CEO of Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) Okit Palling, leading farmers and entrepreneurs, along with kiwi growers from different parts of the state.

According to Arunachal Times report, various products, such as – kiwi wine, ginger wine, fresh kiwi, apples and organic tea are being displayed at the expo.

More than 300 private parties and 200 government agencies from different states and central PSUs are participating in the expo.

It was inaugurated by Goa Governor PS Shreedharan and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, informed a press release.