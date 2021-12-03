COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 315 New Cases & 2 Deaths

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 315 new COVID-19 cases, and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 9.05%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 3717. While, a total of 1,35,765 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 503 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 3480 samples were tested on November 2, 2021, out of which 139 samples belonged to males, while 176 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 209 belonged to symptomatic patients, 106 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,31,545. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 39 positive cases (10.45%), TrueNAT detected 16 (10.00%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 259 (8.03%) & 1 (5.26%) positive cases respectively.