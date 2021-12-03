Dam Affected Villagers Call Off 48-Hr Manipur Bandh Following Government’s Assurance

NET Web Desk

A press statement issued by Mapithel Dam Affected Headmen, Chiefs and Elders Organisation (MDAHCEO) informed that the proposed 48-hour bandh called along the Imphal to Ukhrul and Imphal to Kamjong roads from December 3-4 has been suspended following an assurance by the state government.

Reportedly, the state government gave ‘good’ assurance of implementation of pending rehabilitation and resettlement of villagers affected by Mapithel dam.

A MDAHCEO member said, the proposed bandh call has been withdrawn following the “Good assurance by the state authorities for implementation of memorandum of agreement on time. Only 60 per cent of the families affected by the project have been provided with economic livelihood rehabilitation packages so far.”

A total of 23 villages, both downstream and upstream have been affected.

It may be mentioned that, the organization has been since long pressing demands that the state to provide for proper resettlement packages to all victims affected by the construction of Mapithel Dam (Thoubal Multipurpose Project).