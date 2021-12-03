KLO Expresses Desire To Hold Peace Talks With Assam Government

NET Web Desk

The Kamatapur Liberation Organization (KLO) once operated as an ally of United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) have expressed its desire to hold peace talks with Assam Government.

Earlier, operated as an active outfit in western part of Assam and North Bengal, KLO has expressed its interest to resolve all issues through political dialogues.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted “In Continuation with Govt of India’s efforts to bring lasting peace in the region, I welcome the desire of KLO leadership to join mainstream at an early date to resolve all issues through political dialogues. Govt of Assam would fully reciprocate this goodwill measure.”

According to TOI report, which claimed to have received specific inputs based on sources, stated that the outfit’s leader Jiban Singh alias Tamir Das, recently have sent a letter to the Assam Government informing about the same.

However, the state’s intelligence authorities have verified the authenticity of this concerned letter.

Its worthy to note that KLO was born in 1995 meant for an armed struggle for a separate Kamtapur carved out of Assam & West Bengal.