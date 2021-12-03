Knowledge Hub & Jal Shakti Kendra Inaugurated At Silchar

NET Web Desk

A knowledge hub and a ‘Jal Shakti Kendra’ was inaugurated as a part of ‘Catch the rain’ campaign and to create mass awareness on Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

Deputy Commissioner of Cachar Keerthi Jalli inaugurated the knowledge hub and a ‘Jal Shakti Kendra’ at the office premises of Deputy Commissioner in Silchar.

Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said, “Jal Shakti Abhiyan is a campaign for water conservation and water security in the country and an important part of Jal Shakti Abhiyan is that it will focus on five aspects, water conservation and rain water harvesting, renovation of traditional and other water bodies, reuse of water and recharging of structure, watershed development and intensive afforestation.”

She added, “The government aims at providing drinking water to every household on priority and in a sustainable manner and for this water conservation interventions will be supplemented with special intervention including the development of the block and district water conservation plans, promotion of efficient water use for irrigation.”