Meghalaya : Students’ Union Files RTI, Seeks Clarification On Non-Implementation Of JJM

NET Web Desk

The Ri Bhoi Students Union on Thursday filed a Right To Information (RTI) application with the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Umroi Sub-Division regarding the challenges faced due to poor implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) along the Umroi region.

Through this application, the students’ Union sought immediate clarification & reply on the same.

According to Shillong Times report, the President of Ri Bhoi Students’ Union, Amberlight Masharing asserted that the Union has received several complaints regarding non-cooperation of contractors with the village authority or the Village Water Sanitation Committee (VWSC).

These contractors implemented the project as per their conveniences, further added Masharing.