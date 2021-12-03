Mizoram : 13,418 Persons Registered With Disabilities, Cites Survey Report

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

On the occasion of ‘International Day of Disabled Persons’, the Social Welfare Department of Mizoram organized an event at the office chamber of Social Welfare Minister, Dr K. Beichhua.

A few selected Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), were invited to the ceremony.

During this short function, a Survey Report and a 30 minutes documentary titled “Witness our lives” of few differently-abled persons were released.

The documentary emphasizes on interviews with differently-abled citizens, depicting the challenges they face during their day-to-day lives.

The Chairman of Differently Abled Society, Nicky Chhakchhuak, also representing the Mizoram Disability Forum asserted, “We are a part of the society, individuals who have their own rights. As we do not have a separate world to live, we need to be accepted so that we can live our lives in dignity.”

“None of us wanted to be a burden to our families or the society and thus, acceptance is our very right to exist in this world.” – he further added.

According to Survey Report released during the occasion, there are 13418 registered Persons With Disabilities (PwDs) in Mizoram, while 27.9% belong to the Aizawl district.

Marking the occasion, the Aizawl battalion of Assam Rifles organized a lecture at Laki village with an aim to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilizing support for the dignity, rights and well-being of Persons with Disabilities.