NE Region Accounts For Whopping 10% Of India’s Direct Selling Industry Share

NET Web Desk

According to a latest survey report, the direct selling industry of North East region accounts for nearly 10 per cent of India’s market share. What’s more interesting is the fact that Assam has the lion’s share in the region according to Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA).

The direct selling industry, apart from yielding profit is also a major provider for employment opportunities for the youth. Over 3 lakh people are engaged in the direct selling industry in the NE region, the report stated.

A press release quoting the IDSA survey for 2019-20 said, “The direct selling industry of NE region touched Rs 1,621 crore in 2019-20, accounting for 9.66 per cent market share. Of this, Assam accounted for Rs 771.6 crore, which translates to 47.59 per cent of the total revenue of the NE market.”

The release further said, “The direct selling industry in Assam has contributed in excess of Rs 100 crore in taxes to the state exchequer. This industry provides livelihood to 2,00,000 people in Assam, and another 1,60,000 direct sellers in the remaining states of NE.”