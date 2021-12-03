NESAC To Develop 5 Drones For Assam, Flood & Erosion Surveillance Primary Agenda

NET Web Desk

In a bid to keep surveillance on floods, erosion, embankments, droppings essentials, mapping, a survey of highlands to the coming monsoon, Assam is trying to use drones for this purpose.

NESAC (North Eastern Space Application Centre), Umiam in Meghalaya will make five drones for Assam which will be the first of its kind in the flood-prone state of Assam.

It may be mentioned that, NESAC is a joint initiative of DoS (Department of Space) and (NEC) North Eastern Council. This joint venture helps in the development process in the region by providing advanced space technology support.



Apart from surveillance of floods, erosion etc., the drones will help in the hill-top survey. The total cost of the project is Rs 1.27 crore.

Reportedly, ASDMA (Assam State Disaster Management Authority), on behalf of the Assam government, has assigned for the development of five drones to NESAC that would be applicable in the coming monsoon.