Omicron Variant Scare : Mizoram Government Planning To Issue New Guidelines

NET Web Desk

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, several mutations and variants have continued to emerge, with “Omicron Variant” believed to incorporate of a high transmissibility rate, thereby escalating tensions among medical fraternities. In a bid to prevent it’s deadly outcome, the Mizoram Government is planning to issue new guidelines, in order to mitigate the impending risk of new Omicron variant of COVID-19, informed a health official.

The state-level expert team on COVID-19 management has submitted draft guidelines to the government to monitor individuals coming from abroad, he said.

Meanwhile, new regulations will also include suggestions on COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) for such travellers, further informed the official.

It’s worthy to note that India on Thursday has registered its first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 from Karnataka. The strain has been reported in a South African national and a Bengaluru doctor with no travel history and both men have been fully vaccinated.

Mizoram registered a total of 315 new COVID-19 cases, and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR). Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 9.05%.

The active caseload now stands at 3717. While, a total of 1,35,765 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 503 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 3480 samples were tested on November 2, 2021, out of which 139 samples belonged to males, while 176 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 209 belonged to symptomatic patients, 106 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,31,545. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 39 positive cases (10.45%), TrueNAT detected 16 (10.00%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 259 (8.03%) & 1 (5.26%) positive cases respectively.