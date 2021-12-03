Sikkim : Bhaichung Bhutia Included In ‘Mission Olympic Cell’

NET Web Desk

Football icon Bhaichung Bhutia have been included in the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) to accelerate India’s progress on the global sports platform, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Announced on Thursday by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, MOC drives India’s Olympics Preparation through Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) of the Ministry.

This decision to double the number of former athletes as core members of the revamped MOC has been undertaken by the ministry in order to make it even more athlete-centric than it has been so far.

Along with Bhaichung Bhutia, the World Athletics Championships long jump medallist Anju Bobby George, former India hockey captain Sardara Singh, rifle shooting legend Anjali Bhagwat, former hockey captain and Olympic Gold Quest CEO Viren Rasquinha, table tennis star Monalisa Mehta and badminton ace Trupti Murgunde have also been included in the cell.

Olympian sailor and sports science specialist Dr. Malav Shroff will continue to be in the MOC. Athletics Federation of India president Adile Sumeriwala, TOPS CEO Pushpendra Garg are other former players in the MOC.

The MOC will be chaired by Director General of Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sandip Pradhan.

Its worthy to note that Bhutia has played for fierce Kolkata rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and is much-loved by both sets of fans.

Bhaichung is a pioneer, who opened the doors to Europe when he signed for English club Bury FC in 1999, making him the first Indian footballer to play in England.