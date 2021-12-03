Tripura : Agriculture & Allied Sectors Witnessed Magnificent Growth During CM Biplab Deb’s Regime, Claims Giriraj Singh

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 03, 2021 : Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister, Giriraj Singh and Minister of State (MoS) Faggan Singh Kulaste on Friday virtually from New Delhi inaugurated the National Generic Document Registration System and launched Banadhikar mobile application in Tripura.

The Chief Secretary of Tripura Kumar Alok attended the programme from the official chamber of union Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (RD&PR) minister Singh in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Revenue minister NC Debbarma, department secretary Tanusree Debbarma and higher officials of Land Settlement and Revenue departments were present at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city.

This System will help in reducing the cost and number of visits required for forest patta land demarcation and registration.



It will also help in solving majority of land disputes and our indigenous communities will get benefits of all land related govt schemes effectively.



2/3 pic.twitter.com/y3CbdXKoKO — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) December 3, 2021

Addressing during the inauguration and launching ceremony, union RD&PR minister Giriraj Singh said “In the last three and half years of the government led by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, primary sectors like agriculture and other allied sectors had witnessed magnificent growths”

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, land registration and land rights are one of the key areas that need to be addressed at the earliest and this scheme has been implemented across the country”, he added.

“Tripura has also been benefited from the programme today. I am told that 1.3 lakh tribal people who are going to get forest Patta lands under the Banadhikar mobile application will get a uniform map of their land. When they realize that this land belongs to them a sense of encouragement for proper utilization of the land will come”, Singh told virtually.

The union minister advised Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for the development of horticultural crops in the forest lands by exploring innovative avenues.

He significantly pointed out the utilization of forest Patta lands for growing horticultural goods, especially for banana-based industries.

Singh also told the present ministers and higher officials to tap the opportunity of business through active bamboo charcoal due to the abundant availability of raw materials in the state.

Speaking at the programme, Kulaste said that Tripura has achieved a new momentum growth where these schemes will act as effective factors.

Tripura Chief Minister Deb said “Each and every plot in the state will get a unique ID and the registration process will become very easier through these new schemes. The whole land registration system will be made online with zero space for corrupt practices and people will get a single stop centre for all their queries”.