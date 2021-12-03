Tripura : Tripureshwari Temple’s Iconic ‘Peda’ Reaches Singapore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 03, 2021 : The northeastern state of Tripura is significantly known for its Mata Tripureshwari Temple and its unique prasad of ‘Peda’ – a specially prepared sweet item from milk, famous for its delicious taste.

The physical distance between devotees and their deities seemed to have come to an end completely with the rise of technology as one can get assess of worshipping online and enjoying the holy Prasad sitting in their drawing room.

Aiming to make this special Prasad delivered across the world, a Start-Up company of Tripura ‘Advance Technologies’, has initiated the process by shipment of unique prasad of ‘Peda’ to several states of India and Singapore recently.

And, this appeared to be a big success, after the company successfully delivered a packet of the prasad to Singapore two days back.

While speaking exclusively with Northeast Today on Friday, Founder of ‘Advance Technologies’ start-up company, Jayanta Datta said “This was our first international order to Singapore and we delivered it successfully. Next week, we are parceling another order to our neighbouring country Bangladesh”.

“Apart from that, orders had been successfully shipped to a total of 12 states that include Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Orissa, West Bengal, neighbouring Assam, Nagaland and many more”, said Datta.

The founder said “We have started our company through a Facebook page and started taking orders through Whatsapp. Our website and mobile application are under development. Soon we are going to launch that but what we have understood is that we have to continue our Whatsapp service”.

Datta pointed out “Special packing provisions in bamboo-made boxes, which are unique of Tripura are also introduced which is known as the special packing. We thought we should highlight the rich handicraft of our state as well through our initiative to connect Tripura with the rest of the world”.

“People ask for photos of Pujas when the ordered Prasad is set for offering before the holy mother. People also ask for special Pujas mentioning ‘Gotra’ and names. These services have been already introduced. We have also started a special service for birthday Puja and Bhog”, added Datta.

He asserted “As of now 50 orders have been delivered so far and 23 orders are in the pipeline”.