600 NSUI members quit in Meghalaya

NET Web Desk

In yet another major setback for the Congress after former CM Mukul Sangma disowned the party, now 600 member of the student wing of the Congress party have left for other political refuge. On December 2, some 600 members quit from East Khasi Hills unit. This move came when state president Bansharailang Pyngrope quit the party for his dislikes surrounding the work of new state president Vincent H Pala.

In his resignation letter to the national president Neeraj Kundan, Pyngrope stated that the Congress state chief did not have any regard for hard work, sincerity and dedication.