COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 315 New Cases With 12.63% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 315 new COVID-19 cases, and one death in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 12.63%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 3620. While, a total of 1,36,080 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 504 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 2494 samples were tested on November 3, 2021, out of which 130 samples belonged to males, while 185 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 218 belonged to symptomatic patients, 97 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,31,956. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 24 positive cases (11.48%), TrueNAT detected 12 (7.45%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 276 (13.01%) & 3 (100.00%) positive cases respectively.