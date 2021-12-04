Justice for the Judge: Ranjan Gogoi pens down autobiography; to be released on December 8 in New Delhi by Chief Justice of India

NET Web Desk

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has started his voyage in search of divine Justice. Gogoi, a President of India nominated Rajya Sabha member has penned down the autobiography. Naming it Justice for the Judge: An Autobiography, Rupa has published the book. The book is all set to be released on December 8 in New Delhi by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

The book is gaining much momentum even before coming to stand. The name suggests his point of view on many events during his tenure including the sexual harassment charge levelled by a Supreme Court staffer. On January 2019 he held a press conference along with 3 other Supreme Court judges to bring some serious allegations against the then CJI.

He was leading the Constitutional bench that gave verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute paving the way for construction of Ram Mandir. He was also hearing the NRC case in Supreme Court till his retirement. In a way his tenure as CJI was eventful and he was embroiled in controversies that made him headline almost everyday. The book entail his side of story on the controversies surrounding his name.