Manipur : Congress Lambast Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s Statement “Give us votes, we will give you peace”

NET Web Desk

The In-charge of All India Congress Committee (AICC)’s Manipur unit, Bhakta Charan Das lambasted the state Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday for his statement “Give us votes, we will give you peace”.

Singh made the statement, while addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) political rally in Bishnupur district on Wednesday.

Responding to the words, Bhakta while addressing the reporters during a press conference at Manipur PCC Head Office in Friday asserted that “It is highly objectionable and totally unconstitutional. The honorable chief minister should amend these words …he should not take the people of Manipur for granted”.

“At least he (CM) should respect the position that he is holding,” – further adds the Congress leader.

Bhakta cited the same, as an indirect threat to voters and Manipur residents.

He further criticized Manipur government’s “Go to Village” mission, adding that same initiative should have been undertaken by the government during the last four and half years.

It’s pertinent to note that Manipur is gearing-up for the Assembly Elections, slated to be held on March 2022.