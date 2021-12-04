Northeastern States Interconnected Through ‘North Eastern States Roads Investment Programme’

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to improve the connectivity among communities residing along the remote regions of northeastern regions, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in 2011 approved the ‘North Eastern States Roads Investment Programme’ (NESRIP).

It envisaged to construct/upgrade a total of 433.42 km-long stretch along 6 Northeastern states of Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim and Tripura.

The project approved is supposed to be completed by August 2022.

Meanwhile, all such road projects have been completed except one stretch in Tripura.

It will be completed by February, 2022 under NESRIP.

Nearly, 36 lakh people’s hailing from the villages in the vicinity of the NESRIP road projects have been availing direct benefits from these roads.

According to PIB report, some of these projects include –

A. Improvement and Upgradation of road of Kalitakuchi to Barpeta & Bilasipara to Fakiragram (AS-11) (Tranche-1 Roads in the State of Assam) under NESRIP Project.

B. Upgrading road sections of Tamulpur to Paneri, Paneri to Udalguri, and 5 major bridges in Tranche-2 roads in the State of Assam under NESRIP.

C. Improvement & upgradation of road section of Melli-Nayabazar (Section from Km 17.10 to Nayabazar, and Nayabazar to Namchi (Tranche 1 roads in the state of Sikkim).

D. Improvement and upgradation of Serchhip to Buarpui Road in Mizoram.

E. Improvement and upgradation of Tupul to Bishnupur and Thoubal to Kasom Khullen stretch in Manipur.

F. Improvement and upgradation of Udaipur to Melaghar road in Tripura.