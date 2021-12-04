Outreach Programme : Manipur Chief Minister Emphasizes On ‘Environmental Awareness’ & Preserving Green Cover

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Friday attended an outreach programme, an initiative undertaken to ensure that welfare services reach people’s doorsteps.

Organized by the Tamenglong district administration, the event was held at Kuilong-I, Tamei Sub-division, Tamenglong district, Manipur.

Addressing the gathering, Singh mentioned that infrastructure development along the remotest regions of the hilly tract have helped to foster good relations among different communities.

Taking to Twitter, the CM asserted about schemes through which citizens have availed immense benefits. This include – Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT), Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY), Chief Minister’s Health for All (CMHA), Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Old Age Pension, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), CM e-Support Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G), Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), agricultural related schemes, etc.

During the event, Singh also highlighted some of the developmental works been undertaken by the state government.

Some of these include – Inauguration of 50 bedded Ward for District Hospital (Rs. 32.21 crore); Transit Accommodation for Doctors and Teachers (Rs. 9.63 crore); PSA Oxygen plant (Rs. 3.52 crore); Rani Gaidinleu Women Market at Tamenglong Headquarter (Rs. 10 crore); Integrated Tourist Circuit for Imphal to Tamei (Rs. 6.99 crore); Construction of Sub-divisional level Tribal Market Complex at Khoupum (Rs. 2.64 crore).

Lauding the 21 villages of Tamenglong District for preserving the green cover, the Chief Minister mentioned that one ground will be developed in each village as an incentive under Chief Minister’s Green Manipur Mission.

Besides, 21 playgrounds will also be developed in 21 Villages in Kuilong, Tamei.