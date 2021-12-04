Sikkim : 8 Cooperative Societies Adjudged With ‘NCDC Regional Awards for Cooperative Excellence and Merit 2021’

NET Web Desk

The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) – a statutory corporation functioning under Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare on Friday adjudged 8 cooperative societies of the northeastern state of Sikkim with the ‘Regional Awards for Cooperative Excellence and Merit 2021’.

The award function was organized by the NCDC in collaboration with the Sikkim Cooperation Department at Gangtok.

According to IPR report, the 8 cooperative societies which were honoured with the ‘NCDC Regional Cooperative Excellence Award 2021’ include – Luing Perbing MPCS Ltd, East Sikkim (Best Primary Cooperative Society), Sikkim Pragatisheel Nari Cooperative Society Ltd, South Sikkim (Best Primary Cooperative in two prominent sector of State), Padamchey MPCS Ltd, East Sikkim (Best Primary Cooperative in two prominent sector of State) and Sikkim Women’s Cooperative Society Ltd, East Sikkim (All Primary Women’s Cooperatives).

Meanwhile, the ‘NCDC Regional Cooperative Merit Awards 2021’ were presented to Wok MPCS Ltd, South Sikkim (Best Primary Cooperative Society), Padamchey MPCS Ltd for Agro Processing Turmeric, East Sikkim (Best Primary Cooperative in two prominent sector of State), Siribadam MPCS Ltd, West Sikkim (Best Primary Cooperative in two prominent sector of State) and Kadamtam MPCS Ltd, East Sikkim (Best Primary Cooperative in two prominent sector of State).

A certificate, and a memento were also presented to the awardees.

However, a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for excellent cooperative and Rs 20,000 for meritorious category awards were also distributed during the event.

The award distribution programme was attended by Minister of Cooperation Department, Sonam Lama as chief guest; and Chairperson, Cooperation Department, B.B. Chettri as guest of honour; along with outgoing Secretary, Cooperation Department, B.B. Subba; newly-posted Cooperation Secretary, J.D. Bhutia, NCDC delegates from Kolkata, representatives from Sikkim State Cooperative Union (SICUN); and Sikkim State Cooperative Bank Private Ltd. (SISCO), and the members of various Cooperative Societies of the State.

Chief guest Lama, in his address, affirmed the welfare of the cooperative societies of the state is of paramount importance.

He assured that grievances of the department and its stakeholders will be put forward for redressal at the earliest.

Congratulating the awardees for their dedication and commitment, the Minister quoted them as “Gurus” who have caused a ripple effect in positively impacting the cooperative societies.

It played a significant role in contributing to rural economic empowerment, added Lama.

He further urged all the cooperative societies of the State to perceive this event as a source of inspiration to keep striving towards self-reliance and economic-freedom with accountability and transparency.