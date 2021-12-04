Tripura : MBB Airport’s New-Terminal Building Will Be Commissioned Soon

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 04, 2021 : The much-hyped New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here in Agartala city will soon be commissioned.

Chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI), Arvind Singh is arriving on December 15 next to finalize the date of inauguration. The NITB is readily waiting to welcome the passengers’ footfalls with all modern and state-of-the-art installations.

He is scheduled to have a meeting with Tripura’s Chief Secretary Kumar Alok and other top brasses to finalize the date, said a top official on Saturday.

With the growing trend of air passenger footfalls, Agartala MBB airport is getting congested. This issue will be overcomed after the operationalization of NITB, as passenger handling capacity will be more along with other amenities like check-in counter/gates, check-in kiosk and screening machines/staff will be adequate in the NITB amid a beautiful natural serenity with the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Aviation movement will be more comfortable and congenial in Agartala MBB airport from next month.

According to a higher official, the new integrated terminal building will be commissioned soon. Joint inspection for the same was already carried out by the NITB Commissioning team along with a team of customs officials.

Earlier, the date of inauguration was finalized to be on November 15 last. But the mega event is kept in abeyance following the code of conduct adhered to comply with the declaration of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) election by the state election commission.

Now, residents can witness the functioning of NITB, which will be operational in Agartala with world-class amenities.