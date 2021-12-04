Tripura Rifles Soldier Killed 2 Colleagues, Surrenders Before Police

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 04, 2021 : An incident of fratricide has been reported in Tripura’s Konaban area of Sepahijala district where two Tripura State Rifle (TSR) jawans were killed by their colleague on Saturday morning.

A higher official of Tripura Police told Northeast Today that “The incident of two TSR jawans took place of the 5th battalion camp at Konaban area under Madhupur police station”.

“An accused rifleman of TSR, Sukanta Das (38) killed by firing his colleagues Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia and Naik Subedar Kiran Jamatia during their duty at the camp”, – he further added.

The officials also informed Sukanta had applied for leave at RK Pur Police Station to visit his house and meet ailing parents, but his leave application was cancelled.

After this horrific incident, the accused surrendered before Madhupur police station along with his arm.

“The primary investigation revealed that the jawan may have committed such activity due to frustration as he was denied for leave from duty”, official added.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb condoled the deaths and tweeted “My homage to our brave personnel of Tripura State Rifles, Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia and Naik Subedar Kiran Jamatia who died while on duty today. My condolences to the bereaved family”.

“Tripura government has decided to give Rs 5 lakh each to bereaved families. They will also get benefits under the Die-in-harness scheme,” – said Deb in another tweet.