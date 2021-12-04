We will promote Loktak lake as one of the most sought after tourist destinations in the globe : Sonowal

NET Web Desk

Taking a boat ride in Manipur’s famous Loktak lake Union Minister for Shipping, Port and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal today promised full support from central government for promotion and development of Loktak lake. He also inspected Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) jetties at the lake.

Sonowal has showered high world praising the lake for its immense potential in terms of tourism and allied activities. He said “Loktak is one of the largest water bodies in Asia and its beauty, greenery, marine life surrounded by the blue mountains are second to none. We have promote and develop this lake, and make it one of the most important tourist destinations of the globe.”