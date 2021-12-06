Arunachal Pradesh: COVID Tally Reaches 55,293 With Five new cases

NET Web Desk

With COVID-19 toll on growth, Arunachal Pradesh on Monday reported five new COVID-19 cases, three more than the previous day. With this, the tally has risen to 55,293, said a health department official.

The death toll remained at 280 as no new fatality due to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

It may be mentioned that, at least 54,977 people have recovered from the disease, including one on Sunday, he said.

As per reports from the health department, the recovery rate among coronavirus patients was at 99.43 per cent. The northeastern state now has 36 active cases. West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 15, followed by the Capital Complex Region at nine and Tawang at six.

The state has so far conducted 11,99,738 sample tests for COVID-19, including 81 on December 5, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 6.17 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 14,21,764 people have been inoculated so far, including 2,080 on Sunday.