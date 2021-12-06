‘Destination Tripura – Investment Summit 2021’ To Commence From December 9

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 06, 2021 : The event ‘Destination Tripura – Investment Summit 2021’ will be organized at Pragna Bhavan here in Agartala on December 9 and 10 next.

This two-day summit is being organized by the Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Tripura with the active support of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and Invest India.

The event will have participation from investors from both within the state as well as from outside the state and country and the potential sectors for investment will be showcased for the attraction of private sectors.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb will inaugurate and grace the summit as chief guest.

Apart from that, there would be sectoral sessions on prospective sectors of the state on December 9 and 10 at Hall-II and III of Pragna Bhawan for the Rubber, Food Processing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Tea, Bamboo, Handloom, Agar, Tourism, IT and Higher Education sectors including B2B and B2G meetings to be held during the event at Hall-IV.

Tripura’s tourism offers activities like – Jungle Safaris, Trekking, Angling, Forest Trails, Nature Walks and Rock Climbing.

The northeastern state will become a gateway between Southeast Asia including Bangladesh, which will offer immense potential for international trade.

Presently, Tripura is known as a land of liquid gold due to ‘Agar’ which is grown in abundance. It is mainly used for making Agarwood chips and wood oil. The oil is priced at Rs 7-10 lakh per kilo while wood chips are priced at Rs 2-3 lakh per kilo.

Tripura is brewing growth opportunities as over 8 million kilograms of tea is being produced annually. Moreover, Tripura is home to New India’s only Bamboo Industrial Park, on the skirts of Agartala.

Bamboo in Tripura is adding to India’s green gold with a total plantation area of 2006 square kilometres. A total of 1,88,512 MTs of bamboos are yielded per year and among them, major varieties are- ‘Muli’ and ‘Tulda’ bamboos.

Tripura is also known as medicinal hub with 266 medicinal plants. This state is also known as Rubber Estate with more than one lakh rubber growers and 86,892 hectares of area under rubber plantation.