‘Expand Home-Delivery System Of LPG Cylinders Across Aizawl & District Headquarters’ : Directs Mizoram Governor To Oil Companies

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati today chaired a meeting with senior executives of Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to discuss on ways required to expand the home-delivery system of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinders across Aizawl & District Headquarters.

During this meeting, the Governor was briefed on status of petroleum products and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) demand in the state, expansion plans of oil companies and constraints and problems faced in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Secretary Pu Zothankhuma; and Director of Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Pi Ramdinliani also attended the meeting.

Kambhampati highlighted that principal purpose of the meeting was to get an overall view of the oil marketing companies functioning across Mizoram, and understand its activities, development and expansion plans and constraints, if any faced by them, thereby discussing on how to overcome such hurdles.

Furthermore, the Governor also mentioned that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) should be accorded importance and to ensure identification of more beneficiaries, oil companies must collaboratively work with District authorities so that people, who need it the most, can be benefitted.