Mizoram CM Chairs Press Conference, Discusses Meeting Held With Union Legislators

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga today chaired a press conference at CM’s Conference Hall at 11 AM, to discuss about the meetings recently held between the CM & various Union Ministers, during his stay at the New Delhi between November 19-December 3, 2021.

The Chief Minister stated that PM Narendra Modi has responded positively to his request for an appointment of a Mizo Chief Secretary for the northeastern state, and the urgent need of All India Service Cadre for Mizoram, construction of bamboo link road and houses for MNF Returnees (those who came overground surrendered their arms).

Centre will arrange financial assistance for Mizoram, so that state government can continue its support to Myanmar refugees, who have crossed the boundaries and taking shelter in the northeastern state, in order to escape the political tensions and Military Coup, informed the Mizoram CM.

During the meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Mizoram CM asserted on the fiscal needs of Mizoram. Sitharaman informed the CM to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for attaining a financial assistance of Rs 100 Crores to construct Bamboo Link stretch.

Meanwhile, the CM also stated that he had a cordial discussion with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma at the latter’s dinner invitation at Delhi’s Assam Bhavan.

During their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 26, it was agreed that the Assam-Mizoram border issue will be resolved amicably.