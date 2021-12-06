Nagaland Civilian Killings : ‘Case Of Mistaken Identity’, Says Amit Shah

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) & Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday told the parliament that Centre deeply regrets the death of innocent civilians killed during Indian Army’s counter-insurgency operation at Oting Village, Mon district, Nagaland.

“The situation is tense but under control,” – asserted Amit Shah while speaking about the incident.

The following statement led opposition parties to walk-out of the Rajya Sabha.

Shah further added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will investigate the matter, and find out all loopholes in the security strategy.

Report for the SIT investigation will be submitted within one month, mentioned Shah.

“Such misfortunate incidents are being investigated by the army at the highest level,” he said.

“The centre has examined the situation and reached the conclusion the incidents such as this – where innocent villagers were killed – shouldn’t be repeated,” – asserted the Home Minister.

Responding to these statements the legislators of opposition parties demanded a debate on the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and Nagaland Violence.

The MHA did not clarify if the centre planned to give permission to prosecute those members of the armed forces – protected under AFSPA, who were involved in the merciless killings.

On Monday morning, PM Modi called-on the senior leaders of cabinet including Mr Shah to discuss the situation and centre’s response.

Its pertinent to note that after the horrific incident, Northeast Unions and leaders including – Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma demanded the repeal of AFSPA.

On Saturday last, at least 13 civilians identified as coal-miners were gunned down by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland. Referring the killings as “unfortunate”, the Indian Army confirmed the incident.

“The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” – the Indian Army in its statement said.