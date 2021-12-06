Nagaland Merciless Killings : Delhi-Based Students Bodies Hold Candlelight Vigil

NET Web Desk

Marking its strong condemnation against the security forces who mercilessly killed the innocent civilians through incessant firing at Mon district of Nagaland, the Delhi Eastern Nagaland Students’ Union (DENSU), Naga Students’ Union, Delhi (NSUD), & Naga Peoples Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR), Delhi organized a candlelight vigil today at 6 PM at Nagaland House, APJ Abdul Kalam, New Delhi.

The student unions have urged people to collectively join the vigil in a traditional attire.

A group of coalminers from Oting village were returning home from a coal mine in a pick-up van when they were allegedly shot at by the security forces.

The Assam Rifles in a statement said that a specific operation was planned in the area “based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents”, and personnel mistook these innocent civilians as the insurgents.

It’s worthy to note that responding to the killings and it’s repercussions, the Indian Army has issued a statement expressing deep regret. “The incident and its aftermath is deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” – asserted the Indian Army.

The unfortunate incident is basically the repercussion of army operation, which mistook the civilians as insurgents from the Yung Aung faction of the banned militant outfit – National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K).