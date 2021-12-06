Sikkim CM Launched Online E-Marketing Platform To Exhibit Rural Products Globally

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay today launched the online e-marketing platform, a new year gift for Self Help Groups (SHGs) under Sikkim Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM).

According to a press release issued by the Office of Rural Development Department (RDD) Commissioner, there are more than 5200 SHGs incorporating of 50,000 members, with 500 federations along Ward, Gram Panchayat and Block levels.

The Sikkim Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) implements National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) through an intensive approach across all four districts of the northeastern state of Sikkim.

Meanwhile, a total of 211 Producer Groups and 7 Producer Organizations are functioning under SRLM.

“These SHGs make unique food products, handmade products that include handicrafts, hand-woven textiles and natural remedies., etc., in a long list of noteworthy categories.” – states the release.

“Some of these products are extremely popular and widely recognized. However, meager profit, low volumes, and inability to market themselves are making way for replacing these unique products with mechanism. These products have a huge market everywhere in India and abroad.” – the press release further reads.

Keeping in view the advantages received by marketing rural products online, the proposal to initiate e-marketing was forwarded in Sikkim by collaborating with Ripples of Change Foundation.

Meanwhile, the e-marketing of Sikkim SHGs products are taken up in the brand name of “Swayam Sikkim”.

Its worthy to note that on Saturday, Golay launched an online e-marketing website, and e-commerce mobile application for Sikkim SHGs.

The mobile app in the name of Swayam Sikkim was also launched.

This initiative will benefit over 5200 women Self Help Groups in Sikkim to market their product online with the support and facilitation by the Sikkim Rural Livelihood Mission.

Furthermore, products of Sikkim SHGs are available both in www.swayamsikkim.com and www.kalgudi.com for online purchase by individuals and organizations at National and International Levels.