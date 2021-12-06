Sikkim To Establish ‘State-Of-The-Art’ Cancer Hospital At Karfectar : CM Prem Singh Tamang-Golay

NET Web Desk

Sikkim will soon get a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Kartectar region, which will include the advanced healthcare system coupled with best medical minds, as recently informed by Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay.

He announced the same, while recently chairing a meeting with the local gentry of Jorethang, and officials of South Sikkim.

Addressing the gathering, Golay asserted that establishment of this cancer hospital will play a pivotal role in treatment of the patients.

A cost effective approach to treat patients, this hospital will further aid the locals in attaining an opportunity to become self-reliant, informed the CM.

During this meeting, the Sikkim CM also spoke about the development and other amenities created at Jorethang for the benefit of the public at large.

Meanwhile, he also informed that Maghey Sankranti Mela 2022, which is referred as one of the historical and traditional fairs celebrated across the northeastern state of Sikkim will be conducted only if the COVID-19 pandemic situation turns out to be stable.