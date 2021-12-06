Tripura : Swearing-In Ceremony Of AMC Elected Representatives To Be Held On December 9

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 06, 2021 : Swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected representatives of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) is slated to be held on December 9 next.

Among the 51 elected representatives of AMC, Deepak Majumder’s name had been approved for the post of Mayor by the National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday.

Another elected representative of AMC, Monika Das Datta has been nominated by the BJP Mahila Morcha for the post of Deputy Mayor.

A senior BJP leader informed “The name of Deepak Majumder was one of the most discussed names for the post of Mayor in Agartala Municipal Corporation. Along with him, Prof Alok Bhattacharjee’s name was also discussed, but BJP national president Nadda sealed the Deepak’s name for the post of Mayor”.

Its worthy to mention here that Deepak Majumder was the chairman of Tripura Road and Transport Corporation (TRTC) after the formation of the BJP-led coalition government. He has been elected from Ward Number-16 of AMC.

He has also served as the chairperson of Agartala Municipal Council for two years from 1998 to 2000.

Remarkably, BJP had won 329 seats out of 334 in the recently concluded elections in 20 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). In Agartala Municipal Corporation, BJP has won all 51 seats.