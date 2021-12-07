AAI & Tripura Government Issues Guidelines For Flight Passengers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 07, 2021 : Airports Authority of India (AAI) in coordination with the Tripura Government had issued certain guidelines for flight passengers arriving the northeastern state from various states and Union Territories (UTs) of India.

These guidelines include –

Compulsory test will be done for all incoming passengers not carrying valid negative test reports for COVID-19 on arrival done by RT-PCR or True NAT or CBNAAT 48 hours prior to journey date.

Passengers without valid “Negative Test report” for COVID-19 done by RT-PCR or True NAT or CB NAAT of 48 hours prior to journey from the following states : Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Manipur, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland irrespective of COVID-19 Vaccination status (even if double vaccinated) will undergo compulsory test on arrival.

However, passengers having a double vaccination certificate of more than 15 days coming from different states of the country except for those coming from the above exception states will be exempted from undergoing the test on arrival.

Those with valid negative RT-PCR test reports done by RT-PCR or True NAT or CBNAAT of 48 hours will be exempted from undergoing COVID tests at the Airport on arrival. All tests are done free of cost by the Health Department, Government of Tripura.

If tested positive, 14 days of mandatory quarantine and treatment as per the State Government protocol while Self-isolation or Quarantine or Self-health monitoring for 14 days will be required in other cases.