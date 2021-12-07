Arunachal Pradesh Police Launches Its CCTNS, Cloud Data Centre, Citizen Services Portal & User Manual At Itanagar

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday launched its Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) Cloud Data Centre, Citizen Services Portal and User Manual at state police headquarters in Itanagar.

CCTNS is a Mission Mode Project under the National e-Governance Plan of Govt of India, which aims at creating a comprehensive and integrated system for enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of policing through e-governance.

The services were inaugurated by State Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, in presence of in-charge Director General of Police (DGP) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary while lauding the state Police for its commendable initiative to launch the citizen-centric portal, added that the service will support police to effectively communicate with residents of the northeastern state.

According to police reports, the citizen-centric portal will enable residents to file complaints online without physically being present in the police station.

Meanwhile, the portal will act as an online solution to seek permission for any public events, processions or strikes request, character certificate and verification of employees, Tenant and Domestic help Verification and also Downloading First Information Reports (FIRs).