BCCI Announces Yearly-Grant Enhancement For Northeast States’ Cricket Bodies

NET Web Desk

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the enhancement of yearly grant to the North East States’ Cricket Bodies from Rs. 10.80 Crores to Rs. 12.5 Crores, from the next financial year, as informed on Monday by the Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA) President Lobzang G Tenzing.

According to a statement issued by the SICA President, this enhancement will boost the cricket activities along the Northeastern regions.

The Cricket Board provides annual grant to NE state bodies for participation in 14 BCCI tournaments including logistics (Air/Land transport, hotels, uniform), professional fee, camps, local tournaments and game development activities.

On December 3, the SICA President, Lobzang G Tenzing; Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council Member, Mamon Majumdar; Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President, Avishek Dalmia; Secretary of National Cricket Academy (NCA) Anilo Khing; and Vice-President of Assam Cricket Association (ACA), Nabam Vivek called-on the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, to apprise him of the lack of fund which stood as an obstacle for the infrastructural development of NE Cricket bodies.

Responding to the same, Shah further declared the release of an Advance Infrastructure subsidy worth Rs 10 Crores.

Meanwhile, the SICA President asserted that Shah was the first Secretary of BCCI to visit Sikkim in the month of January, 2021.

It was during this visit that Shah sanctioned the construction of indoor facilities with state-of-the-art infrastructural facilities, coupled with – Swimming pool, Gym and Indoor batting pitches.

Construction work of these facilities is likely to commence from February, 2022, informed the SICA President.

Shah is in responsibility of overseeing the cricket development in states of Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, & Uttarakhand.

“Northeast state youth will be eternally indebted for all the cricket development initiative undertaken by BCCI to the remotest part of the Country.” – further added Tenzing.