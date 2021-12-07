Manipur : Contraband Substances Worth Over Rs 500 Crore Seized From Moreh

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, a team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police on Monday seized a huge cache of contraband substances worth over Rs 500 Crore from Moreh, located along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Based on specific inputs, a joint team of 43 Assam Rifles and state Police recovered a consignment of contraband drugs from a warehouse located at Sunrise ground, Moreh, near the Indo-Myanmar border.

The security forces have also nabbed a drug trafficker in connection with the case.

Identified as Monkhai, the 19-yr-old accused is a Myanmar-origin drug trafficker.

According to reports, after rigorous search, security forces have recovered contraband substances, incorporating of – 54 kg brown sugar and 154 kg Methamphetamine (ice meth).

Estimated to be worth over Rs 500 Crores, this operation has led to the biggest seizure of drugs under ‘War on Drugs’ initiative launched by the state government, informed the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister has forwarded all the details regarding the same. “Marvellous achievement by Tengnoupal Police & 43 Assam Rifles on seizing illegal narcotics substances worth Rs 500 Cr from a warehouse in Moreh. On receiving a reliable input, the combined team had arrested one Myanmar national with 220 soap cases of suspected heroin. Contd…”

Another tweet says, “Upon his revelation, a warehouse was raided and seized 3716 soap cases of suspected heroin and 152 packets of suspected crystal meth (methamphetamine) drugs. This is one of the biggest seizure of drugs under the ‘War on Drugs’ initiative of the State Govt. Brilliant job, Team”.

According to Tengnoupal Police, the apprehended person and the seized drugs were handed over to Moreh police station.

Furthermore, a case was registered against a trafficker, and further investigation is underway.

Its worth noting that recently, the Delhi Police Special Cell had apprehended a suspended constable of Manipur Police from Churachandpur district for his alleged involvement in inter-state drug cartel, and ensuring flow of huge cache of such contraband substances worth crores of rupees in the international market.

Identified as Mohd Kashim Ali, the 42-yr-old served as a constable (driver) at the Bishnupur district Reserve Lines of the state Police before he was suspended following his arrest in a murder case.