Mizoram : 330 New Cases Reported With 8.47% Positivity Rate

Mizoram registered a total of 330 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 8.47%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 3120. While, a total of 1,36,784 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 508 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 3897 samples were tested on November 6, 2021, out of which 142 samples belonged to males, while 188 of females.

If DIPR report is taken into context, out of the total samples tested – 209 belonged to symptomatic patients, 121 of asymptomatic.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,33,156. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected : 40 positive cases (13.47%), TrueNAT detected 19 (13.40%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 260 (7.61%) & 11 (27.50%) positive cases respectively.