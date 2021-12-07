Mizoram Governor Issues Message On ‘Armed Forces Flag Day’, Motivates Youth To Join Armed Forces

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

On the occasion of ‘Armed Forces Flag Day’, the Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, issued a message urging residents to maintain solidarity with the service personnel, saluting the veterans and bravehearts, and honouring the valiant heroes who sacrificed their lives for civilians.

Observed every year on December 7, the day honours the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought on our borders to safeguard the nation.

“Service Personnel are the true sentinels of our land, sea and air frontiers, relentlessly doing their duty under the harshest of climates – the scorching heat and freezing cold, hunger and thirst. The Armed Forces Day reminds us of the debt we owe to the many gallant men and women of the three services – Army, Navy and Air Force – who laid down their lives in defense of the motherland.” – asserts the message.

He further highlighted how sacrifices of the Armed Forces has rendered many families destitute, while leaving many soldiers disabled.

Therefore, the Armed Forces Flag Day is observed to enlist public cooperation and support for three basic purposes :

1. Rehabilitation of battle casualties.

2. Resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families in general.

3. Welfare of serving personnel and families in particular.

“Mizoram has been for long a great contributor to the armed forces, producing many brave and dynamic men who served in the armed forces, bringing glory to both the country and the State, said the Governor and added that the three former Chief Ministers of the State and four MLAs were defence officers, having given their best in service of the country, and returned home to continue serving the people of this beautiful State with integrity and honour.” – further reads the message.

He advised the Mizoram youth to follow the illustrious example of the esteemed personalities, thereby motivating them to join the armed forces in different capacities, from general soldiers to the officer ranks.

The Governor requested all members of the society, businessmen, government servants and every individual to donate generously for the welfare of the service personnel.

This contribution can be made through a fund collection drive organized on ‘Armed Forces Flag Day’, so that loved ones of those who sacrificed their lives for the country are well looked after.

Dr. Hari Babu Kambhambati concluded his message with the famous inscription at Kohima War Cemetery – “When you go Home, tell them of us and say, For your Tomorrow, We gave our Today.”